Sun, Oct 31, 2021

Yogi offers water from Kabul at Ram temple

Published: Oct 31,202107:04 PM by IANS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered water from Kabul River, sent by a girl from Afghanistan, to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: IANS)
Ayodhya:
The Chief Minister performed the 'Jal Abhishek' by mixing Ganga water with Kabul River water.
 
A girl from Afghanistan had sent the water to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request that it should be offered at the Ram temple. The Prime minister asked the chief minister to do the same.
 
The chief minister said that the water represented the sentiments of the people of Afghanistan.

