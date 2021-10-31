3,000 fire fighters to be on Diwali duty in Delhi

On Diwali, around 3,000 fire fighters will be on duty for two days and Delhi Fire Service teams will be deployed in over 30 specific locations across the capital to tackle any incident, officials said on Sunday.
New Delhi:
The DFS control room responds to maximum calls on Diwali, and fire-fighters need to be on their toes to deal with any emergencies, they said.
This year, a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers has been put in place in the national capital till January 1, 2022.
However, despite a complete ban on the usage of all kinds of firecrackers last year, the fire department responded to 205 fire-related calls till Diwali midnight, recalled officials.
The fire department said a meeting was chaired by its director Atul Garg on October 12 to discuss the preparations for Diwali which falls on November 4.
