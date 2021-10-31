3,000 fire fighters to be on Diwali duty in Delhi

New Delhi :

The DFS control room responds to maximum calls on Diwali, and fire-fighters need to be on their toes to deal with any emergencies, they said.





This year, a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers has been put in place in the national capital till January 1, 2022.





However, despite a complete ban on the usage of all kinds of firecrackers last year, the fire department responded to 205 fire-related calls till Diwali midnight, recalled officials.





The fire department said a meeting was chaired by its director Atul Garg on October 12 to discuss the preparations for Diwali which falls on November 4.