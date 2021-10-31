Pope accepts Modi’s invitation to visit India

Vatican City :

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since he became Pope in 2013, also tweeted pictures of him embracing the head of the Roman Catholic church. “Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India,” Modi tweeted after the historic meeting with the 84-year-old Pontiff.





Pope Francis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. Briefing reporters, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the meeting as a “unique occasion” as the last interaction between the Prime Minister of India and the Pope was in June 2000 when the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.





Modi gifted the Pope a specially-made silver candelabra and a book, “The Climate Climb: India’s strategy, actions and achievements” during their meeting which lasted for an hour. The Pope reciprocated with a bronze plaque with the inscription “The desert will become a garden”, volumes of papal documents, his message for World Day of Peace and the document on Human Fraternity, signed on February 4 of 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, it said.