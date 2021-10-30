2 IAF officials test positive for Zika virus in Kanpur

Kanpur :

Three more people, including two Indian Air Force personnel, on Saturday tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur, officials said.





“With three fresh cases of Zika virus infected persons, the tally reached four. All the three fresh cases are males, of which two are IAF personnel, and one is a civilian. Kanpur reported its first ever Zika virus case on October 23 when an IAF warrant officer was tested positive for Zika virus,” Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, Dr Nepal Singh said.





Soon after diagnosing an IAF personnel with Zika virus, the health health officials collected samples of 22 people who were in close contact with the infected person, for testing and all samples were tested negative for Zika.





Elaborating further, the CMO said 465 samples, including that of a pregnant woman and those suffering from fever, were collected over two consecutive days on Thursday and Friday that was sent to KGMU Lucknow lab for testing. Of this, 3 samples came out positive for Zika virus, he added.