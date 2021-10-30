Haryana's lone Assembly bypoll sees over 73 pc polling

Chandigarh :

The counting of ballots will take place on November 2.

By 1 p.m., the poll percentage was 43 per cent.

With 19 candidates in the fray, the Ellenabad constituency in Sirsa district is witnessing a triangular contest between Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Gobind Kanda of the BJP, and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the resignation of Chautala from the seat in January in protest against the three new farm laws.

After winning the bypoll in 2010, he retained the seat in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP's candidate Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, who joined the party recently, has been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous Assembly poll against Chautala, switched to the Congress from the BJP just ahead of the bypoll.