Himachal's highest polling booth sees 100 percent voting

Shimla :

The polling booth in Tashigang village in Lahaul-Spiti district had 47 voters, including 18 women. Donning traditional dresses, most of the electorate reached the booth to cast their votes.





Tashi Chojam, who was the first to cast her vote, said, "We must exercise our franchise. I am happy to be part of the democratic process."





Seventy-year-old Sakya Dolma said she exercised her right to vote every time. "Today also I did it."





The Election Commission had set up the model polling booth with a selfie point with the Himalayas in the background.





Assistant Returning Officer Mohinder Partap Singh said there was 100 per cent polling at the Tashigang booth.





The counting of ballots for the Mandi parliamentary seat will take place on November 2 along with the state's three assembly seats where the polling was also held on Saturday.