By-polls in lone Mizoram Assembly seat begins

Aizawl :

Mizoram's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, David L. Pachuau said 18,582 voters, including 9,095 women are eligible to exercise their vote to decide the electorate fortunes of four candidates.





The ruling Mizo National Front has fielded K. Laldawngliana while Laltlanmawia of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Chalrosanga Ralte of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party's K. Laldinthara are also in the electoral fray.





The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting Legislator, Andrew H. Thangliana of the ZPM. The counting of votes in all seats will take place on November 2.