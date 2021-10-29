'Heartbreaking': Fellow actors, supporters remember Puneeth Rajkumar as 'kindest person', 'bright star'

The 46-year-old Kannada superstar died following a heart attack while working out at a gym
A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021
Puneet my friend 💔💔 This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace my friend. Hope you are in a better place. My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 29, 2021
Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.
You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏 #PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/5DOeHBkQvE— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021
Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz
Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2021
Shocking & extremely sad… #PuneethRajkumar 💔 Sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family… pic.twitter.com/XJKwNKBsuW— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 29, 2021
