'Heartbreaking': Fellow actors, supporters remember Puneeth Rajkumar as 'kindest person', 'bright star'

Bangalore :

The sudden death of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru on Friday sent shock waves across the country. The 46-year-old died following a heart attack while working out.





Tributes from fans, well-wishers and celebrities have flooded social media platforms.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.





A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021





While actors Dhanush and Abhishek Bachchan called Puneeth's death "heartbreaking", fellow actor Sanjay Dutt remembered him as "the most kindest and the simplest person I've met."





Puneet my friend 💔💔 This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace my friend. Hope you are in a better place. My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 29, 2021



Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏 #PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/5DOeHBkQvE — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the late actor "a bright star". "He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers," she tweeted.





Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead.

My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers. pic.twitter.com/8Gv4G4vrnz — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 29, 2021





Here are a few other tributes





Deeply saddened to hear about #PuneethRajkumar Ji’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2021