Fri, Oct 29, 2021

'Heartbreaking': Fellow actors, supporters remember Puneeth Rajkumar as 'kindest person', 'bright star'

Published: Oct 29,202106:33 PM

Updated: Oct 29,202106:37 PM

The 46-year-old Kannada superstar died following a heart attack while working out at a gym

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Bangalore:
The sudden death of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar  in Bengaluru on Friday sent shock waves across the country. The 46-year-old died following a heart attack while working out.

Tributes from fans, well-wishers and celebrities have flooded social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.


While actors Dhanush and Abhishek Bachchan called Puneeth's death "heartbreaking", fellow actor Sanjay Dutt remembered him as "the most kindest and the simplest person I've met."


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the late actor "a bright star". "He had a long promising career ahead.
My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers," she tweeted.


Here are a few other tributes

