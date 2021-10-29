VIT Bhopal holds its 2nd annual convocation, 409 conferred with degrees

Bhopal :

Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Trustee Ramani Balasundaram and the Guest of Honour, Dr. Srihari Krishnaswami, presented a total of 7 Gold Medals to toppers from various programmes and Rank Certificates to 21 meritorious students. VP Sankar Viswanathan graced the occasion. The Chief Guest Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chancellor of JNU, New Delhi and Guest of Honour, Dr. Srihari Krishnaswami, Dean at Binghamton University, USA; a partner institution, appreciated the innovative efforts made by VIT Bhopal.









Well-executed learning and training methodologies have helped VIT Bhopal in creating a learning ecosystem that has helped the students of the first B.Tech batch in placements where 419 overall offers have been received with the highest package of 18 LPA. 94% of the placement registered students were placed, out of which 150 students grabbed Super Dream (>10 LPA)/ Dream (>5 LPA) offers. The second B.Tech batch of VIT Bhopal is undergoing the placement process and they have received a total of 725 offers with 187 Super Dream and 132 Dream offers, so far.









VIT Bhopal University was established in 2017 by Founder and Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan, VP, Mr. Sankar Viswanathan and AVP, Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan. It empowers the students with excellence through learning and continues the legacy of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).