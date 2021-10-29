Fri, Oct 29, 2021

PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Published: Oct 29,202105:28 PM by PTI

Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

PM Modi with Actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Source: IANS)
New Delhi:
Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

