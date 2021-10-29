Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan on Rs 1 lakh bond, conditions

Mumbai :

Justice N. W. Sambre, who granted bail to Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

They have been asked not to indulge in similar activities, not make any public statements about the case, attend the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and also go there as and when called.

The court has also directed them not to indulge in influencing witnesses in any manner, attempt to delay the trial and attend court on all dates in the order, which will pave the way for the release of the trio later on Friday.

Justice Sambre had on Thursday evening granted bail to the three youngsters nabbed in the NCB swoop on a cruise ship party on October 2, and the detailed orders were set for Friday.