Two die in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in suspected hooch tragedy

Patna :

The police, however, did not confirm the deaths due to liquor consumption.

The villagers claimed that the deceased, Munna Singh (32) and Awanish Singh (35) died in the hospital while the condition of another person named Vipul Sahi was serious.

The liquor party was organised in the Repura village under the Saraiya police station on Thursday.

Rajesh Sharma, the SDPO of Saraiya range said that the actual cause of deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that they may have consumed liquor. The actual cause of deaths will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes to us. The other person Vipul Sahi is serious and unable to give a statement currently," Sharma said.

The locals claimed before the police that a group of villagers organised a liquor party in the village. After consuming liquor, the health of three persons deteriorated. Fearing police action, the other persons, who also were present in the party, got secretly admitted in different hospitals in Saraiya and adjoining places.

This is the second incident of spurious liquor deaths in North Bihar in the last one week. Earlier, five persons died in a village under Guthni police station in Siwan district.