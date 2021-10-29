Priyanka Gandhi meets family of dead farmer in Lalitpur

Lalitpur :

Fifty-five-year-old Bhogilal Pal of Nayagaon died of a cardiac arrest while standing in queue outside a fertilizer shop. He had reportedly been waiting for his turn to purchase fertilizer for two days.

Priyanka Gandhi visited Pal's home and interacted with the family members.

The Congress General Secretary spent around 40 minutes and assured the family that she would not only raise the issue at appropriate forum but would also help in whichever way she could.

She also met other farmers who told her about their problems.

They said that they were facing a debt burden too.

The Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh has been facing an acute fertilizer crisis in recent weeks.

The shortage turning deadly after desperate farmers died while trying to get their hands on bags of fertilizers.

Earlier while leaving for Lalitpur, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with railway porters at the Lucknow railway station.

The porters apprised her of the challenges they are facing and the economic blow they suffered due to the state government's negligence during the Covid-19 pandemic.