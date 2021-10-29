Congress promises to reduce VAT on petrol in Goa if it comes to power in 2022

Panaji :

The Lok Sabha MP also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government of not taking the step to reduce VAT in order to provide relief to the local population from high fuel prices.

"The state government can lower VAT, but they do not do it. If our government comes to power, we will lower VAT to reduce rates of petrol," Sardinha said.

Reacting to a promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party to provide free power (to the tune of 300 units) and the ruling BJP-led coalition government's decision to provide free water (up to 16,000 litres per month), Sardinha said: "If states offer light and water free of cost, they will have to beg in the future".