Covaxin in approved list of vaccines for travel to Oman

The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard. “Embassy of India, Muscat, is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this,” the release stated. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine, it added.





All other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers, the release stated. This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin, it noted.