Aryan Khan gets bail 25 days after arrest, weekend release expected

Mumbai :

However, Aryan Khan is not likely to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody, immediately as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail. A single bench of Justice NW Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.





The HC’s order granting bail to Aryan Khan was hailed by several film personalities, while a huge group of fans gathered outside the superstar’s sea-facing bungalow ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra in show of solidarity and celebrate end of his incarceration. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday or Saturday. Justice Sambre said he would pass a detailed order assigning reasons later.



