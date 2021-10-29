Aryan Khan gets bail 25 days after arrest, weekend release expected

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, 25 days after his arrest by the NCB in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month, a drugs bust that triggered a series of controversies and put the central agency and its officials under the spotlight.
However, Aryan Khan is not likely to walk out of the Arthur Road jail, where he is currently lodged under judicial custody, immediately as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail. A single bench of Justice NW Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
The HC’s order granting bail to Aryan Khan was hailed by several film personalities, while a huge group of fans gathered outside the superstar’s sea-facing bungalow ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra in show of solidarity and celebrate end of his incarceration. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday or Saturday. Justice Sambre said he would pass a detailed order assigning reasons later.
Maha cops to probe alleged bid to extort Aryan Khan
Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said.
All the complaints have been clubbed together. On Tuesday and Wednesday, police recorded Mr Sail’s statement. Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) will supervise the enquiry and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as supervisory officer.
Meanwhile, Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has filed a complaint seeking FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming her.
