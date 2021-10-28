Modi condoles loss of lives in Jammu and Kashmir road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, and approved an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.
Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2021
I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 28, 2021
