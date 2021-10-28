Thu, Oct 28, 2021

Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future: Modi

Published: Oct 28,202101:40 PM by PTI

ASEAN's unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Courtesy: ANI)
New Delhi:
Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the prime minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.
