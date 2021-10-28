Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for 'anti-national' remarks

Agra :

The administration of Raja Balwant Singh Engineering Technical College, which rusticated the three students on Monday, announced that the college would be shut down until action is taken against those who forcibly entered the premises on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the Kashmiri students.

Agra Circle Officer (Lohamandi) Saurabh Singh said the three students, identified as Arshad Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmed Ganai, were arrested late on Wednesday evening.

"They will be presented before a Magistrate today," said the officer.

The three students were booked after a BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Rajawat lodged a complaint against them for allegedly "shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing posts related to it on social media" after India's loss.

SP (city) Vikas Kumar said that an FIR is being registered at Jagdishpura police station on the basis of the complaint.

"Legal action will be taken accordingly," the SP said.

He said that the police also received information that some people had 'shared anti-national messages' on WhatsApp after the match.

The students have been suspended from the hostel as well as the institute.

According to the notice issued by the dean of the hostels, Dr Dushyant Singh, the students were found to be involved in 'indiscipline' by 'posting status in favour of Pakistan' after the match on October 24.

"Therefore, the hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect," a statement from the college said.

Chief proctor of the institute Dr Ashish Shukla, said that the three Kashmiri students have apologised for their act.

The students had got admission in the institute under the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), which is available for students from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.