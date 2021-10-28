Thu, Oct 28, 2021

Three women farmers killed, two injured as truck hits them near Tikri border

Published: Oct 28,202111:27 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said.

Image Courtesy: ANI
Image Courtesy: ANI
Jhajjar:
The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in the Mansa district of Punjab.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58), and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations