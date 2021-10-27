India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km

New Delhi :

The test-firing was carried around 7:50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.





"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.





The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.