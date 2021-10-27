Soren, Channi to attend Tribal Dance festival in Raipur

New Delhi :

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Governor Anusuiya Uikey will be the chief guest in the programmes.

A battery of Congress leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, P.L. Punia, B.K.A Hariprasad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhakta Charan Das and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala will attend as special guests.

During the fest, an exhibition and seminar centered on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be organised on October 31.

The programme being organised for three days will witness participation of tribal dance groups from various states and union territories along with international participation from several countries portraying and celebrating their respective tribal folk culture.

The festival will feature multiple artists belonging to diverse tribal communities from across many Indian states and those from countries, including Kingdom of Eswatini, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Syria, Mali and Palestine.

Areas like Bastar, Dantewada, Koriya, Korba, Bilaspur, Gariabandh, Mainpur, Dhura, Dhamtari, Surguja, Jashpur in Chhattisgarh have significant tribal populations with their own distinctive history, culture and traditions and in tune with natural way of life.

In 2019, the first edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival saw participation of tribal communities from across 25 states of India and six guest countries, and witnessed an attendance of over one lakh people.

The dance performances will be held in two categories of wedding ceremonies and other prominent rituals. The participants will don traditional attires and will make their artistic presentations on stage to be accompanied by tribal instruments.