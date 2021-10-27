Ministry proposes 40 km/h speed for bikes with kids

New Delhi :

The Ministry, in a draft notification, has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between 9 months and 4 years, must wear a crash helmet. “The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to age 4 years being carried pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph,” according to the draft notification issued by the Ministry.





The Ministry further said that the driver of a motorcycle shall ensure that for children below four years, safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle. A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver.



