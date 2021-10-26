Mata Kheer Bhawani temple gives inspiration to every Indian: Amit Shah

Srinagar :

On the conclusion of his 4-day long visit to J&K, Shah tweeted on Monday in Kashmiri language using Devanagari script.





He said, "I had the opportunity to pay obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine which is an inspiration not only for the people of Kashmir, but the entire country.





"For the entire country the Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in Kashmir is the biggest source of faith that inspires the entire country.





"This sacred place has tremendous power. This becomes clear once you visit the shrine".





Along with the J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Amit Shah paid obeisance at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple shrine on Monday.





The temple shrine of Mata Ragnya is situated inside a spring in Tullamulla town of Ganderbal district, 24 kms from Srinagar city.





The deity is regarded as the patron deity by local Kashmiri Pandits.





Despite their exodus from the Valley in early 1990s due to insurgent violence, hundreds of migrant Pandits come to Tullamulla every year to keep their tryst with the Goddess on the annual festival.