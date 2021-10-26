Tue, Oct 26, 2021

UAPA against Kashmir students for celebrating Pak victory in T20 WC match

Published: Oct 26,202111:23 AM by IANS

Updated: Oct 26,202112:09 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar city for raising pro-Pakistan slogans on World Cup T20 victory of Pakistan over India.

Shaheen Afridi taking a selfie after Pakistan's victory. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @TheRealPCB
Shaheen Afridi taking a selfie after Pakistan's victory. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @TheRealPCB
Srinagar:
Police said two FIRs have been registered under the prevention of unlawful activities act (UAPA) against the students of SKIMS medical college and government medical college Srinagar. 

"Students of these two colleges raised Pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won the T20 World cup match against India on Sunday," police said.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations