India logs 12,428 new Covid cases, lowest in 238 days

New Delhi

In the same period, 356 new fatalities were reported, which increased the death toll to 4,55,068.





The recovery of 15,951 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,83,318. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.





The active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days.





Active cases presently constitute 0.48 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.





Also in the same period, a total of 11,31,826 tests were conducted across the country.





India has so far conducted over 60.19 crore cumulative tests.





Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.24 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 32 days now.





The daily positivity rate stands at 1.10 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 22 days and less than 3 per cent for 57 consecutive days now.





With the administration of 64,75,733 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 102.94 crore as of Tuesday morning,





This has been achieved through 1,02,28,502 sessions.