Wankhede fails to get relief from court, NCB orders probe into extortion claims

Mumbai :

On legal front, Wankhede, who the NCB asserted has an impeccable service record, failed to get any relief related to an affidavit on the sensational extortion claims made by the independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, with a special court saying it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognizance of the document. Sail has been provided police protection by the state government.





The NCB vigilance inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the agency’s deputy director general (DDG) of northern region. The NCB and Wankhede had filed two separate affidavits before special court against allegations of extortion attempt levelled against them. The affidavits had sought to pass an order saying no court should take cognizance of the affidavit prepared by Sail, who has alleged that Wankhede and others had attempted to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan to let off his son in the drugs case.