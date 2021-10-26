Lives matter, fix storage level of Periyar dam, SC tells panel

New Delhi :

Mullaiperiyar Dam was built in 1895 on Periyar river in the Idukki district of Kerala.





The apex court directed all the authorities concerned to interact immediately on an urgent basis on the issue saying it has something to do with lives.





“Everyone should act seriously and sincerely. This is something to do with lives. Somebody’s lives and property will be at risk. Everybody should act seriously. This is not a political arena where you can debate,” a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said.





The bench, which was hearing the matter pertaining to the dam, was told by the counsel appearing for one of the petitioners that due to heavy rains in Kerala, the water level has been rising and the lives of around 50 lakh people could be in danger.





The counsel appearing for Kerala, while referring to torrential rains in the catchment area of the dam, said the water level should not be raised beyond 139 feet, as was directed by the apex court in August 2018 when the state was hit by floods. The counsel representing TN apprised the bench that the water level at 9 am on Thursday was at 137.2 feet.





“We direct all the authorities concerned to interact immediately on an urgent basis and the committee to take a firm decision about the maximum water level to be maintained in the dam,” the bench said.





Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati told the bench that the committee has filed a status report before the court.





Meanwhile, the level in the dam continued to rise on Monday, reaching 137.30 feet in the evening. While there was an inflow of 2,836 cusecs, TN was drawing water at 2,200 cusecs.