Mon, Oct 25, 2021

Mumbai's local train services at 100 pc from Oct 28

Published: Oct 25,202109:13 PM

In a major development, the Central Railway and Western Railway will resume 100 per cent suburban services operations from October 28 for millions of commuters in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, officials said on Monday.

Mumbai local train (Representative image)
However, only the specified categories of commuters shall be permitted as the Covid-19 protocols on both the CR and WR local train services.
 
 The glad tidings come 20 months after the unprecedented complete stoppage of Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban train services from March 22, 2020 till June 15, 2020 during the initial phase of the strict lockdown.
 

