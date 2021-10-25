45 pc Covid cases in Gurugram reported from high-rise societies

Ambala :

During the festive season, Covid-19 cases have started increasing again in the district especially in October as compared to September.





Only 150 infected patients were identified in September while in October till date, 151 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district.





Health officials said Covid norms must be followed during the festive season. However, no case of death of any patient has been reported in October.





According to health officials, lesser space in flats is one of the prime reasons behind the surging Covid cases.





According to a report by the department, of the 139 patients reported till October 21, 63 patients have been identified from high-rise societies. According to officials, it is still necessary to strictly follow the Covid norms during home quarantine and while travelling.





"Tigra and Chandralok areas remain hot spots of Covid-19 in the district. Most high-rise societies are situated in these areas. Of the 139 cases reported till 21st October, 21 cases were reported from Tigra and 22 from Chandralok area," said a health official.





While issuing an advisory, the health department has appealed to the people to use masks and strictly follow social distancing norms. Those persons who have received the vaccine have also been asked to follow the Covid norms. People have been instructed to avoid entry in crowded areas.





Five new Covid patients were reported in Gurugram in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infected patients to 1,81,359. There are now 45 active Covid-19 patients identified in the district. Of these, 43 patients are in home quarantine and two are being treated at hospitals. The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,80,391.





"It is necessary to take precautions to prevent Covid-19. The danger is not completely over yet. These days most of the infected cases are reported from high-rise societies. Even after receiving the vaccine, people must follow Covid guidelines. The use of masks and social distancing norms are important measures to prevent the infection," said Jai Prakash, District Surveillance Officer and Deputy Civil Surgeon.



