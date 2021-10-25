Congratulatory messages pour in for Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Rajinikanth

From CM Stalin to industry stalwarts, messages congratulating the Superstar has been pouring in from all quarters
Superstar @rajinikanth receives #DadasahebPhalkeAward for outstanding contribution in the world of cinema, in Delhi on Monday.@RajiniFC@Rajini_F_C@Rajni_FC@RajinikanthPage#Rajinikanth #DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth #DadasahebSuperstarRAJINI pic.twitter.com/8mkmEGBA9c— DT Next (@dt_next) October 25, 2021
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi @rajbhavan_tn congratulated #Rajinikanth on being awarded the "the highest and the rarest recognition for outstanding contribution to the Indian Cinema".#DadasahebPhalkeAward#DadasahebSuperstarRAJINI#DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/S8tFc7AZoS— DT Next (@dt_next) October 25, 2021
The Superstar dedicated the award to his "producers, directors, film fraternity and fans."
Rajinikanth recalled his journey from a bus conductor to a superstar and thanked his old friend who suggested that he join films.
He attended the ceremony with his son-in-law Dhanush, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Asuran'.
Also Read: Dhanush wins National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Asuran'
Here are a few of the congratulatory tweets:
Superstar @rajinikanth receives India's highest film honour #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th National Film Awards for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian Cinema 🎥#NationalFilmAwards2019pic.twitter.com/TdgmuHbzzZ— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 25, 2021
திரைத்துறையின் உயர்ந்த விருதான #DadasahebPhalke விருது பெறும் @rajinikanth அவர்களுக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துகள்.— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 25, 2021
தலைவா...— SUNDAR MAHALINGAM (@CHINTU4500) October 25, 2021
நீங்கள் செல்லும் இடமெல்லாம் சிறப்பு#Rajinikanth#Thalaivar#Annaatthe#DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanth#DadasahebPhalkeAward#DadasahebPhalkeAward_thalaivarpic.twitter.com/xC35DV2ZB4
Congratulations Superstar @rajinikanth upon being bestowed with India's highest film honour, the 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward!#SuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/y4WluHzg4P— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 25, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee Shri #Rajinikanth Avargal. Minister @ianuragthakur said only some individuals become institutions. Rajini is truly an institution. #67thNFA#DadasahebPhalkeRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/esNFeDpT19— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) October 25, 2021
Congratulations thalaiva 😍💐💐 @rajinikanth for being conferred with #DadasahebPhalkeAward love you❤❤🙏🙏— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) October 25, 2021
