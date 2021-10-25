Congratulatory messages pour in for Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Rajinikanth

Chennai :

Superstar Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Delhi today for his outstanding contribution to the cinema industry and in celebration, social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages.









Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi congratulated Rajinikanth on being awarded "the highest and the rarest recognition for outstanding contribution to the Indian Cinema".

The Superstar dedicated the award to his "producers, directors, film fraternity and fans."

Rajinikanth recalled his journey from a bus conductor to a superstar and thanked his old friend who suggested that he join films.

He attended the ceremony with his son-in-law Dhanush, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in 'Asuran'.

