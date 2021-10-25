Success of inoculation drive shows India’s capability: Modi

New Delhi :

In his radio broadcast, Modi said the Culture Ministry is geared up to conduct a competition on patriotic songs to mark ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, a celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence.





Hailing the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Modi said the country is surging ahead with a new zeal and new energy.





“The success of our vaccine programme displays India’s capability and the strength of the ‘sabka prayas’ (collective effort) mantra,” he said. Modi hailed healthcare workers for the milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people.