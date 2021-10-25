10 additional judges of Haryana and Punjab High Court elevated as permanent judges

New Delhi :

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.





Usually, additional judges are appointed for a period of two years before being made judges. The 10 additional judges whose names have been notified are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj.





The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges as permanent judges.