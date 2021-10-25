G-20 summit: PM likely to pitch for united effort to deal with Afghan crisis

PM Modi will visit Italy and UK from Oct 29 to Nov 2 to attend G-20 and climate summits

New Delhi :

The G-20 heads of state and government Summit will be held in Rome on October 30 and 31, with the participation of the leaders of the grouping and of representatives of some of the main international and regional organisations.





The G-20 leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of key challenges such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, addressing climate change and overcoming poverty and inequality in various parts of the world.





The situation in Afghanistan is expected to figure prominently at the summit, said one of the people cited above.





Prime Minister Modi is likely to present India’s perspective to combat the key challenges facing the globe and is expected to call for a united approach to the situation in Afghanistan as well to deal with the pandemic and climate change.





In a virtual address at the G-20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier this month, Modi called for a unified global response to bring about desired changes to the Afghan situation and said the territory of Afghanistan must not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism.





Modi will also have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, the people said.





Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Italy has been holding the presidency of the G-20 since December last year.





The Rome summit will be attended by heads of state and government of G-20 member countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and several international organisations.





Meanwhile, the MEA said India is scheduled to host the G-20 summit in 2023 for the first time.