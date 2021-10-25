Nobody can disrupt development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Jammu :

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the Union Territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022 to provide five lakh jobs to the local youth. Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state’s special status.





Addressing a public rally at Bhagwati Nagar here, Shah without naming the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the three families are answerable to the people for their failure to develop the Union Territory over the past seven decades.





“The new phase of development under the leadership of Modi has started in J-K but attempts are being made by inimical elements to create a hurdle. I have come here to assure you that nobody will be able to create a hurdle and disrupt peace and development,” Shah said.