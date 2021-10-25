PM Modi govt has created records in giving trouble to people: Priyanka Gandhi on fuel prices

New Delhi :

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices have increased by a record Rs 23.53.





“Modi Ji's government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,” she said in a tweet.





Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also took a dig by tagging the same media report and tweeting, “Achche Din” (good days).





Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day by 35 paise per litre. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 107.24 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 95.97, according to a notification of state-owned retailers.