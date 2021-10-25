Indian Navy’s first training squadron comprising 6 ships on 4-day visit to Sri Lankan

New Delhi :

Five Indian Navy ships — Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini and Tarangini — and an Indian Coast Guard ship, Vikram, have reached Sri Lanka as a part of the “overseas deployment of 100th and 101st integrated officers training course (IOTC)”, the Navy officials said.





This deployment will expose the young officers and officer-trainees to the socio-political and maritime facets of different countries in the Indian Ocean region, they said.





These officers will get familiarised with ports, and foster bridges of friendship with foreign nations, the officials said.