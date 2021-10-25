Kisan Credit Cards to be extended for all fishermen, says MoS Murugan

Gajwel :

Our government is already issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and we are working for extending that facility to fishermen too, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying told reporters after reviewing the activities of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). This (KCC) facility has to be extended to all fishermen.





Every fisherman has to get this facility and we are working on that and very soon the fishermen will get the KCC. Under Parshottam Rupala Ji's (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ) guidance we are taking it forward, he said adding the SOPs are getting ready.





The government plans to increase the export of marine products and five fishing harbours would be modernised with facilities for processing units, he said.