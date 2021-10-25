Mehbooba Mufti slams CDS Rawat’s remarks on curbs in Jammu-Kashmir

Chennai :

Reacting to the remarks by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warning of further curbs in Kashmir to tackle the recent violence, Mehbooba also said his statement contradicts the official narrative that all is well in the valley.





Even after turning Kashmir into an open-air prison, Bipin Rawat’s statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J&K.





It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here, she alleged on Twitter.





While delivering the first Ravi Kant Singh Memorial Lecture in Assam, Rawat said the freedom of movement that J-K people were starting to enjoy in recent times may be disrupted due to the current situation and urged for people’s cooperation in tackling the situation.