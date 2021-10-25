Mon, Oct 25, 2021

Private TV channels to show COVID messages

Published: Oct 25,202102:00 AM

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry has told all private satellite TV channels to broadcast messages encouraging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and not let their guards down during the festive season.

Representative image
New Delhi:
The Ministry said India has achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore doses but remaining vigilant remains crucial, especially during the festivals which should be celebrated with utmost precautions, avoiding crowded places, adhering to limits on public gathering.

