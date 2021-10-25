On the verge of vindication

New Delhi :

The WHO was expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech on its COVID-19 vaccine last week. Emphasising that it could not cut corners in such critical decisions, WHO added that the timeframe for the EUL was dependent on how quickly vaccine-makers could provide the data.





The dithering on Covaxin’s clearance for international use raises questions regarding the methodology employed in approval of vaccines and the willingness of a government to proceed with the deployment of a cure for a pandemic, with or without the green signal from WHO.





In India’s case, back in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it upon himself to allay the apprehensions of millions of citizens by taking his first jab of Covaxin. He took the second shot in April, which reinforced the belief that if it was good enough for him, it was good enough for the rest of India.





So much so that Modi went on an official visit to the US, despite America’s ban on visitors who did not have both shots of a vaccine, approved by WHO. This rule, of course, does not apply to heads of States.





In July this year, Bharat Biotech released the results of Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin. The vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic infection. It also offered 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, and 93.4% protection against severe infection.





The vaccine has received emergency use authorisations, in as many as 16 nations including Brazil, the Philippines, Mexico, and Iran, while the EUL still is a pain point.





But these arguments are a moot point if one considers how until recently, even a vaccine such as Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca did not qualify as an authorised vaccine by the UK, as far as travellers from India were concerned.





It took a whole range of diplomatic strong-arming tactics, employed by the Indian government, including the counter-move of quarantining travellers from the UK for two weeks, before the British government eased its travel protocols for passengers from India.





As per data from the CoWIN portal, Covishield accounts for 88% of the administered doses of vaccines while Covaxin accounts for just about 12%. It’s an important metric pertaining to India’s vaccination drive, which breached 1 billion jabs last week.





Bharat Biotech is at present producing 3-4 crore doses of Covaxin per month, and it aims to bump up those numbers to 7-8 crore doses by December, which is still falling short of the government’s production estimate of 40 crore doses of Covaxin between August and December.





When the company had started off, it had targeted an annualised rate of 100 crore doses per year. The timeline for making, testing, and deploying one batch of Covaxin is a precious 120 days (four months). Such timelines place the onus of vaccine delivery only on SII’s Covishield, as none of the other vaccine-makers are up to the task of delivering batches as per the Centre’s estimated requirements.





Of the five vaccine potentials, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine is yet to be rolled out while another vaccine is undergoing clinical trials.





It may be recalled that the government had projected in May that as many as 216 crore vaccines will be made available in India, between August and December, a number that has since been revised to 136 crore doses.





The granting of a EUL to Covaxin will be nothing short of a shot in the arm for the indigenous manufacturer which can hopefully amp up its production pipelines, both for local and global distribution.