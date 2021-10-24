Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant sails out for second sea trials

New Delhi :

Its maiden sea trials were conducted in August this year.

The carrier would undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design is being built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), a public sector shipyard under Ministry of Shipping, Vikrant is a leading example of the nation's quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiative, with more than 76 per cent indigenous content.

The indigenous aircraft carrier is 262 m long, 62 m at the widest part and height of 59 m, including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, and also has gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers.

The ship with high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed wing and rotary aircraft.

Trials progressed as planned and system parameters proved satisfactory during maiden sea voyage.

During the maiden sailing, the ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, power generation and distribution (PGD), and auxiliary equipment were tested.

The August trials, which were reviewed by Southern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, had progressed as planned and system parameters were proved satisfactory.

Delivery of Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India's independence.

With the delivery, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

"Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy," the force added.