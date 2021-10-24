DU: PhD holders preferred over NET pass outs for Asst Prof post

New Delhi :

In fact, the Parliamentary Committee on Education is of the opinion that the NET should be modified to meet the new norms.

The present assessment system is ineffective and has failed to bring the aspiring youths to the teaching profession, it opined.

Post the Parliamentary Committee's report, the Delhi University has communicated to the pricipals of its affiliated colleges seeking ad hoc professors' PhD status report.

The information which has been sought includes whether the professor is pursuing PhD or has submitted the thesis, or the degree awarded to him in the past three years.

Hundreds of these Professors have been selected on the basis of NET, but now their PHD status is also being sought.

Former member of DU Academic Council Prof Hansraj Suman said, at present, either NET or PhD degree is needed for the post of Assistant Professor.

Technically, those who hold a PhD degree do not need to clear NET. However, candidate qualifying NET have less chance of getting appointed as Assistant Professor compared to PhD holders.

Moreover, after implementation of new rules of the UGC, prospects of NET candidates will dim, he said.

Prof Hansraj Suman said, for appointment of professors in colleges, other conditions like holding PhD degree and publication of research papers are being added.

The UGC has approved both NET and PhD for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor till the year 2023.

Although applicants qualifying NET are given marks ranging from 5 to 10, while those with PhD are being given up to 30 marks in the assessment criteria.

Now, people who have completed Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS) courses can also appear for UGC NET exam.

It has been decided that the CA and CS courses will now be considered equivalent to post graduate. UGC will also be providing them other opportunities, under which CA and CS could also appear in UGC NET and PhD programme.

Based on the representation submitted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of

India (ICSI), the UGC has recognised CS as equivalent to PG degree.

The decision was taken by a special committee constituted by the UGC on the request of Indian Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), ICSI and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

PhD degree will be a must from July 1, 2023 for appointment as Assistant Professor, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said.

As per the Union Education Ministry, earlier one year relaxation was provided to non-PhD holders. Later, this exemption was extended till July 1, 2023.



