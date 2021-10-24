2 die after eating cauliflower in UP district

Farrukhabad :

The victims were identified as Irshad (45) and his son Lalla (six). Three members of the family are in critical condition and have been admitted to a hospital.





According to reports, the incident took place late on Saturday night in Rasulpur Gadhia village under the Rajepur police circle.





Irshad and his family had dinner which included the cauliflower and potato dish. After about half an hour, the family started vomiting.





Irshad, Majid, daughters Majida and Sajida were admitted to a private hospital in the city.





The youngest son Lalla was also taken to a hospital.





Irshad and Lalla were declared brought dead, while the condition of Sajida, Majida and Majid is said to be critical.





His wife and their youngest daughter had not consumed the dish.





Police said that the matter was being investigated.





"It is possible that the vegetable contained pesticide and was not properly washed before cooking," said a police officer.