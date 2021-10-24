Uttar Pradesh first Zika virus case found in Kanpur

Kanpur :

A team of experts from Delhi has reached Kanpur and samples of those who came in contact with the patient have been sent for examination.

Official sources said that the patient is an Air Force Station personnel. He is admitted in Air Force Hospital. Based on the symptoms, the hospital management sent his sample to Pune for examination. The report came on Saturday.

The Air Force Warrant Officer was suffering from fever for the past several days.

Ten teams have been set up to check the spread of virus.