Sun, Oct 24, 2021

UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantonment

Published: Oct 24,202105:49 AM

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
Lucknow:
It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister. Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad Ayodhya.

The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

