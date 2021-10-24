UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station as Ayodhya Cantonment

Lucknow :

It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister. Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad Ayodhya.





The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.