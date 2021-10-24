Sun, Oct 24, 2021

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case, 13 so far

Three more arrests were made on Saturday in connection with the Tikonia violence here which had left eight people, including four farmers, died during a protest by farmers on October 3, officials said Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence case (Photo: PTI)
This takes to 13 the total number of arrests made so far, also including Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, in connection with the violence.

A senior police officer identified those arrested on Saturday as Mohit Trivedi of Singahi town, Ranku Rana of Barsola Kalan and Dharmendra of Chimma Tanda both under Tikonia kotwali limits. The arrests were made after their names emerged during the interrogation of other accused in police custody, the officer added.

The SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case.

