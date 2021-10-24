CISCE to conduct board exams for class 10, 12 in offline mode, revises dates

New Delhi :

The council also released a revised date sheet according to which the ICSE exams for class 10 will begin from November 29 and for class 12 (ISC) from November 12.





The exams will conclude on December 16 and 20 respectively. The CISCE had last week announced the postponement of first term exams.





Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive, CISCE said the major reasons cited by students and parents for not conducting online exams were non-availability of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problems.