Voting for Congress, Left same as opting NOTA: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that voting for the Congress and Left Front would be in no way different from opting for the NOTA button as he sought to woo the electorate here ahead of the October 30 bypoll to four assembly seats.
South 24 Parganas:
He also slammed the BJP for “thrusting by-election” on two of the four seats that will go to the polls. Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out by-poll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstances under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.
Conversations