Voting for Congress, Left same as opting NOTA: Abhishek Banerjee

South 24 Parganas :

He also slammed the BJP for “thrusting by-election” on two of the four seats that will go to the polls. Addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee pointed out by-poll was necessitated here and in Khardah following the death of two TMC candidates, but the circumstances under which elections are being held in Shantipur and Dinhata are different.