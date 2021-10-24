Need to rethink agriculture policy, says Varun Gandhi

New Delhi :

Gandhi shared the video of the man on Twitter. “Samodh Singh, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, had been running around mandis for the last 15 days to sell his paddy crop. When paddy did not sell, he in frustration put fire to it himself. Where has this system brought the farmers? The need of the hour is to rethink our agriculture policy,” he said.





Without making a direct attack, the BJP leader has been critical of the government’s handling of agricultrual issues of late and has also sympathised with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.